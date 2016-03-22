Second Presidential Debate in Cebu

Highlights from the recent presidential debate from UP Visayas; COMELEC says voting may be delayed due to Supreme Court's order to isue voters receipt; PAGASA officially declares start of summer season and warns that temperatures will continue to rise until May; Department of Health reminds everyone to avoid too much exposure to sun; Philippines prepares for the influx of passengers travelling to their home towns during the Holy Week
Published 22 March 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Four presidential aspirants prepare for the start of the debate in Cebu (youtube.com)
Published 22 March 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share