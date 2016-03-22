SBS Filipino

Second Presidential Debate in Cebu

Published 22 March 2016
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Four presidential aspirants prepare for the start of the debate in Cebu (youtube.com)

Highlights from the recent presidential debate from UP Visayas; COMELEC says voting may be delayed due to Supreme Court's order to isue voters receipt; PAGASA officially declares start of summer season and warns that temperatures will continue to rise until May; Department of Health reminds everyone to avoid too much exposure to sun; Philippines prepares for the influx of passengers travelling to their home towns during the Holy Week

 

 





