Second spill could pit Morrison, Bishop against Dutton

House of representatives at Parliament House in Canberra

The empty chamber of the House of representatives is seen at Parliament House in Canberra, Source: AAP

Published 24 August 2018 at 11:56am, updated 24 August 2018 at 11:59am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Malcolm Turnbull set a midday deadline, 23 August for any second leadership challenge of the week. Amid the turmoil, opposition parties are now calling for an early election.

