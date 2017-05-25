SBS Filipino

Secret recording leaves One Nation scrambling to explain

site_197_Filipino_689217.JPG

Published 25 May 2017 at 11:36am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
One National leader Pauline Hanson and her top aide James Ashby are denying they tried to cheat One Nation candidates at the upcoming Queensland state election. Image: James Ashby, left, and Pauline Hanson (AAP)

A secret recording of a party meeting has surfaced, and it appears to suggest the leadership considered selling election material to candidates at inflated prices to turn a profit.

