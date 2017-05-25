Secret recording leaves One Nation scrambling to explain

A secret recording of a party meeting has surfaced, and it appears to suggest the leadership considered selling election material to candidates at inflated prices to turn a profit.
Published 25 May 2017 at 11:36am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One National leader Pauline Hanson and her top aide James Ashby are denying they tried to cheat One Nation candidates at the upcoming Queensland state election. Image: James Ashby, left, and Pauline Hanson (AAP)
Published 25 May 2017 at 11:36am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share