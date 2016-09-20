SBS Filipino

'Security joke' signages proposed

Published 20 September 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 20 September 2016 at 1:04pm
By Nick Melgar
Balitang Bisaya. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: a typical 'security joke' in an airport (public domain)

Cebu City Council approves implementing rules and regulations on CCTV installation; Police urge mall owners to install signages on "security joke"; Cebu government to assign police for barangay tanod; Department of Publick Works and Highways to make road signs inventory; and "4 o'clock habit' to be implemented in Talisay

