Security measures tightened for the New Year's Eve Celebration

Policía patrullando las calles de Melbourne

Source: AAP Image/Luis Enrique

Published 29 December 2017 at 11:32am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Andrea Neirhoff
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Security procedures are being intensified across the country's two biggest states ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. It comes after several recent incidents and alleged thwarted attempts at attacks on busy areas. Authorities have warned the public to expect an extra police presence and increased safety measures.

