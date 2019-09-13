SBS Filipino

Senate hearing uncovers 'hospital pass for sale' scheme

Senator Richard Gordon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, during the continuing Philippine Senate probe Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

Senator Richard Gordon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, during the continuing Philippine Senate probe Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Published 13 September 2019 at 4:12pm, updated 13 September 2019 at 4:21pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The Senate Hearing into the anomalies and corruption at the Bureau of Corrections heard testimonies in relation to the 'sale' of hospital visits into the national penitentiary.

