Senator Trillanes vows to fight 'illegal arrest'

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV , a former military mutiny leader, walks back to his office after a meeting with his supporters at the Senate Source: AAP/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
Published 7 September 2018 at 5:04pm, updated 7 September 2018 at 5:10pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Senator Antonio Trillanes has vowed to fight 'illegal arrest' and go after officials of the Duterte Administration who make themselves instruments of abuse.
