Senator Trillanes vows to fight 'illegal arrest'

in Manila, Philippines 07 September 2018.

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV , a former military mutiny leader, walks back to his office after a meeting with his supporters at the Senate Source: AAP/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Published 7 September 2018 at 5:04pm, updated 7 September 2018 at 5:10pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Senator Antonio Trillanes has vowed to fight 'illegal arrest' and go after officials of the Duterte Administration who make themselves instruments of abuse.

