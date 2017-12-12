SBS Filipino

Senior Liberals back the PM's comments on foreign interference

SBS Filipino

Labor Senator Sam Dastyari

Labor Senator Sam Dastyari leaves the Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2017 at 3:35pm, updated 12 December 2017 at 3:41pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Liberal M-P's have backed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's comments over foreign interference in Australian politics. Image: Labor Senator Sam Dastyari leaves after Question Time in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra

Published 12 December 2017 at 3:35pm, updated 12 December 2017 at 3:41pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
They also say it's likely Australia hasn't heard the end of the saga surrounding a Labor senator's involvement with Chinese donors.

Samantha Beniac-Brooks reports.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul