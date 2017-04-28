SBS Filipino

Services that help and assist the elderly

Published 28 April 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 4:32pm
By Maridel Martinez
Services that help older Victorians live a happy comfortable life. This year, the Filipino Community Council of Victoria Incorporated (FCCVI) will be at the Ageing in Australia Expo 2017 to assist Filipinos in finding appropriate services for their personal circumstances and needs FCCVI's Maritess Dumapias tells us more

 Image: GettyImages/Paul Bradbury 

 

 

