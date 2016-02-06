SBS Filipino

Settlement Guide: Divorce in Australia

Published 6 February 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 19 February 2016 at 11:47am
By Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Relative to many countries, Australia's divorce rate is high. Image: Divorce (David Precious/CCBY2.0)

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics says that in 2012, 40 per cent of marriages ended in divorce.

 

When contemplating a divorce, making good decisions early on can save you heartaches.

 

 

 

