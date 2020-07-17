SBS Filipino

Several hospitals in the Philippines reach full capacity

CORONAVIRUS, Philippines, hospitals, Duque

DOH has asked private hospitals to increase beds allocated for COVID-19 patients from 20% to 30% Source: EPA

Published 17 July 2020 at 4:31pm, updated 17 July 2020 at 5:41pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Several hospitals in Metro Manila, Region 4-A and Region 3’s COVID-19 wards have reached full capacity

These include intensive care unit, isolation rooms and COVID-19 wards

Highlights

  • In Metro Manila, Philippine General Hospital, Makati Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant institute, UST Hospital,  FY Manalo Medical Foundation Incorporated,  Tri-City Medical Center Incorporated, and VRP Medical Center. hospitals have advised that their reached “full capacity” for COVID-19  patients

  • DOH have asked private hospitals to increase their allocation for COVID-19 patients to 30% 

  • Some hospitals have only 20% allocation for COVID-19 patients 

 

DOH has instructed patients who are well enough to remain in quarantine facilities to avoid congestion in hospitals, 

 

