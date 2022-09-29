Several incidents of offloaded passengers in Philippine airports spark concern

Highlights Filipino-Australian Lovely Anne Christensen from Bendigo, Victoria is worried after her cousin was offloaded at the Philippine airport and asked for some documents.

A traveller intending to go abroad with a tourist/temporary visitor’s visa shall be subjected to inspection according to the Philippine Bureau of Immigration.

An affidavit of support is one of the consular services provided by the embassy and consulate generals in Australia.

Lovely Anne Christensen from Bendigo, Victoria is concerned after her cousin was offloaded by the Immigration Officer in the Philippines recently





23rd of September was the supposed flight of her cousin but was questioned in the immigration counter.





"Questions were repeated asking what is our relationship? why will she visit me in Australia and why will I cover the cost. why not bring my parents or siblings instead of her? She was asked of some documents," Anne narrated.



Lovely Anne Christensen Anne was referring to certificates that will prove their relationship as cousins. Another document asked in the checklist was the notarized affidavit of support.



I wasn't expecting that they will ask for these [documents] because three years ago when my parents visited here, there were no such requirements. Lovely Anne Christensen

According to the website of the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, there is "strict enforcement of immigration departure formalities intended for the prevention of trafficking in persons, illegal recruitment, and other related offences."





"A traveller intending to go abroad with a tourist/temporary visitor’s visa shall be subjected to primary inspection checking the passport, visa when required and a round-trip ticket."





The website also indicates that "the Bureau of Immigration shall conduct a secondary inspection of a traveller, when deemed necessary, for the purpose of protecting vulnerable victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment and other related offences, through the assessment of the age, educational attainment and financial capability to travel."





There are different experiences same as Anne's cousin was raised in a social media forum.





Melbourne-based Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag is planning to collate these concerns and will coordinate with the Philippine Bureau of Immigration.



Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag Credit: Em Tanag "I think the documents needed from them [offloaded passengers going to Australia] are unnecessary because these applicants for Australian tourist visas already approved meticulously by the Australian government whether the applicant is really a genuine visitor and if they have the financial capacity to visit Australia," Tanag explained.





She also added that "Australia is a low-risk country in terms of human trafficking. Bringing the documents [certificates] will be conflicting as well as Australian Immigration might think that the tourist wants to work in the country."





According to Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo of the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne, an affidavit of support notarisation is one of the consular services provided by the embassy and consulates.



Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo Credit: Philippine Consulate General Melbourne / Angelito Valdez Jr. Photography "All documents that will be used in the Philippines coming from here [Australia], executed and signed here needed a consular notarization from the embassy or consulate."



