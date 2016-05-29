SBS Filipino

Several people arrested after violent rallies in Melbourne

Published 29 May 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 1:38pm
By Sacha Payne
Presented by Ronald Manila
Police have condemned violent protests in Melbourne's north, which resulted in several arrests. Image: Opposing rallies on Bell Street, Coburg. (Sacha Payne, SBS)

Two of those arrested are alleged to have been carrying weapons.

 

Clashes broke out between apparent anti-refugee and anti-racism groups, in the latest in a series of such incidents around the country.

 

 

