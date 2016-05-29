Several people arrested after violent rallies in Melbourne

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Several people arrested after violent rallies in MelbournePlay03:35SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.64MB)Published 29 May 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 1:38pmBy Sacha PaynePresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Police have condemned violent protests in Melbourne's north, which resulted in several arrests. Image: Opposing rallies on Bell Street, Coburg. (Sacha Payne, SBS)Published 29 May 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 1:38pmBy Sacha PaynePresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTwo of those arrested are alleged to have been carrying weapons. Clashes broke out between apparent anti-refugee and anti-racism groups, in the latest in a series of such incidents around the country. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January