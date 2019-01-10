Sex offenders to be named on public register

Child rights campaigner Hetty Johnston. Source: AAP
Published 11 January 2019 at 8:22am, updated 11 January 2019 at 9:40am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The federal government says it'll create a publicly-accessible child sex offender register, including the names, photographs and post codes of offenders. But the proposal has been criticised by some experts, who warn a registry only provides the perception of safety.
