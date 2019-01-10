SBS Filipino

Sex offenders to be named on public register

SBS Filipino

Sex offenders registry

Child rights campaigner Hetty Johnston. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2019 at 8:22am, updated 11 January 2019 at 9:40am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government says it'll create a publicly-accessible child sex offender register, including the names, photographs and post codes of offenders. But the proposal has been criticised by some experts, who warn a registry only provides the perception of safety.

Published 11 January 2019 at 8:22am, updated 11 January 2019 at 9:40am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom