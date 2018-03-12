Sexual-harassment complaints from work soaring in Australia

Published 12 March 2018 at 11:21am, updated 12 March 2018 at 11:26am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
More than one-third of Australian women say they have been sexually harassed or discriminated against at work. More are speaking out, and law firms say they are now being inundated with workplace sexual-harassment complaints. Image: Jemma Ewin won her sexual harassment case against a former co-worker in 2013. (SBS)
More are speaking out, and law firms say they are now being inundated with workplace sexual-harassment complaints.
Some say it is all thanks to the #MeToo movement, spurring a change at workplaces