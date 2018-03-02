Terry Kane in yellow, during medical mission in Mindanao Source: supplied by Terry R Kane
Published 2 March 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Christie Rivera, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Terry Recto Kane grew up in a farm outside of Davao City. Growing up, they had everything they needed around the farm, she was only made aware of the value of money in her teenage years. This is the story behind 'share me a dream' because, she dreams of helping every child experience a happy childhood.
