Sharing Filipino stories to Filipino-Australian children

Filipino Brimbank playgroup

Stories by Filipinos made by Filipinos for Filipino Australian children Source: SBS Filipino/ R Masinag

Published 15 February 2019 at 4:22pm, updated 15 February 2019 at 4:27pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Two storytellers, Anna Manuel and Cel Tria share their insight on why it is important to read Filipino stories to our children.

