Sharing strategies, involving communities, enhancing counter-terrorism

Published 19 February 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 19 February 2016 at 5:03pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Academics and experts on terrorism from around the world have been meeting in Melbourne to discuss ways to stop the spread of militant groups globally. And the conference has heard examples of how various countries are dealing with the threats posed by terrorism now. Image: Firefighters at the scene of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey (AAP)

