Sharp rise in HIV rates among Asian-born gay men

Jimmy Chen moved to Australia from Taiwan three years ago. Source: SBS
Published 11 July 2018 at 3:58pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
While rates of new H-I-V cases are falling in Australia, there's been a sharp increase in diagnoses among Asian-born gay men. The alarming trend has prompted health and support services to call for expanded access to H-I-V-prevention drugs and more education programs targeting specific ethnicities.
Published 11 July 2018 at 3:58pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Share