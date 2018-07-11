SBS Filipino

Sharp rise in HIV rates among Asian-born gay men

J Chen

Jimmy Chen moved to Australia from Taiwan three years ago. Source: SBS

Published 11 July 2018 at 3:58pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Annalyn Violata
While rates of new H-I-V cases are falling in Australia, there's been a sharp increase in diagnoses among Asian-born gay men. The alarming trend has prompted health and support services to call for expanded access to H-I-V-prevention drugs and more education programs targeting specific ethnicities.

