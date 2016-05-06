Shorten gives Budget Reply

Published 6 May 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 2:46pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has laid out his manifesto for becoming Prime Minister in his Budget reply speech. With the election campaign about to formally get underway, Mr Shorten has targeted his response to Tuesday night's budget on the traditional Labor focuses of health and education, as well as infrastructure and giving the less-well-off a hand up, rather than what he says is the government's approach of helping the wealthy. Image: Opposition leader Bill Shorten waves to people in the house after delivering his budget reply speech on May 5, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. (SBS)
