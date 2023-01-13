Should Australia represent more cultures with public holidays?

Highlights
- There's a call for Australia to adopt more diverse public holidays like Diwali and Lunar New national holidays.
- India, Nepal, China, Vietnam and the Philippines were the top five most common countries of birth among migrants in Australia between 2016-2021.
- Australia currently celebrates seven national public holidays that are recognised in each of the eight states and territories.
Some migrant communities have mixed feedback. Some believe it's a good idea, while others think it would only favour a few.
