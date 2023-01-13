Should Australia represent more cultures with public holidays?

Available in other languages

Highlights There's a call for Australia to adopt more diverse public holidays like Diwali and Lunar New national holidays.

India, Nepal, China, Vietnam and the Philippines were the top five most common countries of birth among migrants in Australia between 2016-2021.

Australia currently celebrates seven national public holidays that are recognised in each of the eight states and territories.

Some migrant communities have mixed feedback. Some believe it's a good idea, while others think it would only favour a few.

