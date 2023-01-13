SBS Filipino

Should Australia represent more cultures with public holidays?

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE DIWALI HINDU FESTIVAL

The Opera House is lit up in a gold colour to mark the start of the Diwali Hindu festival in Sydney, Tuesday, October 17, 2017. Source: AAP / DAVID MOIR/AAPIMAGE

Published 13 January 2023 at 12:03pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Should Australia represent more cultures with public holidays? That's a question being raised as the country continues to see growing migration from non-European countries.

Highlights
  • There's a call for Australia to adopt more diverse public holidays like Diwali and Lunar New national holidays.
  • India, Nepal, China, Vietnam and the Philippines were the top five most common countries of birth among migrants in Australia between 2016-2021.
  • Australia currently celebrates seven national public holidays that are recognised in each of the eight states and territories.
Some migrant communities have mixed feedback. Some believe it's a good idea, while others think it would only favour a few.
