Should I pay for my grandchildren's school fees?

Happy pupils with books above their heads

Happy pupils with books above their heads Source: Getty Images

Published 31 January 2019 at 11:40am, updated 1 February 2019 at 8:58am
By Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
With rising educational costs, more and more grandparents are helping out with school fees. The cost of sending a child born in 2018 through the private schooling system ends up close to half a million from prep through to Year 12.

