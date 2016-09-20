Should parliamentary debate be more polite

A Government backbencher has urged migrants to go back to countries where oppression and violence is rife, saying they'd be happier there.
Published 20 September 2016 at 12:46pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More calls for a limit on Muslim migration have sparked concerns about the language used in Parliament, and its impact on other sensitive debates, like marriage equality. Image: National Liberal Member for Dawson George Christensen (AAP)
Published 20 September 2016 at 12:46pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share