'Simply about survival': ACTU wants a 7 per cent rise for the lowest-paid workers

- The Australian Council of Trade Unions wants a 7 % increase to the minimum wage for Australia's lowest paid workers.
- The peak union body made the recommendation in a submission to the Fair Work Commission's national minimum wage review ahead of the decision in June.
- The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also make a submission to the annual wage review, calling for a more moderate increase of 3.5 %, and a total increase of 4 % to account for the half per cent increase to the Superannuation Guarantee.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers supports an increase but won't put a figure on it while others argue lifting the minimum wage could make things worse.
