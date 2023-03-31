'Simply about survival': ACTU wants a 7 per cent rise for the lowest-paid workers

The trade union movement is calling for Australia's lowest paid workers to get a pay rise of 7 per cent. The unions want to see a significant increase to the minimum wage because high inflation is contributing to the cost of living crisis.

Key Points
  • The Australian Council of Trade Unions wants a 7 % increase to the minimum wage for Australia's lowest paid workers.
  • The peak union body made the recommendation in a submission to the Fair Work Commission's national minimum wage review ahead of the decision in June.
  • The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also make a submission to the annual wage review, calling for a more moderate increase of 3.5 %, and a total increase of 4 % to account for the half per cent increase to the Superannuation Guarantee.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers supports an increase but won't put a figure on it while others argue lifting the minimum wage could make things worse.
