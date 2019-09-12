Singapore looking to strengthen investments in Mindanao

In 2018, Singapore had more than 700,000 visitors from the Philippines, while more than 170,000 visitors from Singapore have visited the Philippines.
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Republic of Singapore President Halimah Yacobthe state banque, the Malacanang Palace on September 9, 2019. Source: CE MORANDANTE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO / PCOO
Published 12 September 2019 at 11:50am, updated 13 September 2019 at 10:40am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Singapore is looking to expand its trade and tourism investments in Davao City and several areas in Mindanao. Singaporean President Halimah Yacob arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for a five-day state visit including a visit to Davao City.
