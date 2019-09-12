SBS Filipino

Singapore looking to strengthen investments in Mindanao

SBS Filipino

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Republic of Singapore President Halimah Yacob at the state banquet at the Malacañan Palace

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Republic of Singapore President Halimah Yacobthe state banque, the Malacanang Palace on September 9, 2019. Source: CE MORANDANTE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO / PCOO

Published 12 September 2019 at 11:50am, updated 13 September 2019 at 10:40am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Singapore is looking to expand its trade and tourism investments in Davao City and several areas in Mindanao. Singaporean President Halimah Yacob arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for a five-day state visit including a visit to Davao City.

In 2018, Singapore had more than 700,000 visitors from the Philippines, while more than 170,000 visitors from Singapore have visited the Philippines.

