SBS Filipino

Singer aims to inspire through her love for music and life

SBS Filipino

Czarina Lapus has independently released a number of songs online. Her single, ‘Queen’ will be released in February 2022

Czarina Lapus has independently released a number of songs online. Her single, ‘Queen’ will be released in February 2022 Source: Czarina Lapus

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 February 2022 at 2:55pm, updated 3 February 2022 at 3:14pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Singer and songwriter, Czarina Lapus aims to inspire her listeners through her love for music and life.

Published 3 February 2022 at 2:55pm, updated 3 February 2022 at 3:14pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Filipina singer aims to inspire her listeners through her love for music and life.
  • Ms Czarina Lapus naturally developed her love for creating music.
  • She writes song while playing keyboard or ukelele.
Czarina Lapus hopes to connect to her listeners through her original lyrics, angelic vocals and sweet melodies.

Born in the Philippines and based in Melbourne, Australia, Ms Lapus naturally developed her love for creating music.

Listen to the podcast

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Singer aims to inspire through her love for music and life image

Singer aims to inspire through her love for music and life

SBS Filipino

03/02/202211:28


Ms Lapus has independently released a number of songs online including her song 'I miss you' which gained popularity on TikTok and YouTube and particularly throughout Asia.

This February 2022, Ms Lapus also released her newest single entitled 'Queen'. 

"Queen is about trying to listen to the positive inner voice, instead of the negative, like fear, self doubt, low self esteem, jealousy, anger.We are our own worst critic and sometimes we need to listen to our own advice and believe in ourself more. Stand tall and straighten up our crown."

Singer Songwriter, Czarina, aims to inspire through her love for music & life.
Singer Songwriter, Czarina, aims to inspire through her love for music & life. Source: Czarina Lapus


The talented mother of two is also a published children’s author with her book 'My friend, Aytoo Zee' and a songwriter of original children’s songs with her album ‘Starlight’. A project that raised funds for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Like and Follow on Facebook

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?