Singer aims to inspire through her love for music and life

Born in the Philippines and based in Melbourne, Australia, Ms Lapus naturally developed her love for creating music.





Ms Lapus has independently released a number of songs online including her song 'I miss you' which gained popularity on TikTok and YouTube and particularly throughout Asia.





This February 2022, Ms Lapus also released her newest single entitled 'Queen'.





"Queen is about trying to listen to the positive inner voice, instead of the negative, like fear, self doubt, low self esteem, jealousy, anger.We are our own worst critic and sometimes we need to listen to our own advice and believe in ourself more. Stand tall and straighten up our crown."





Singer Songwriter, Czarina, aims to inspire through her love for music & life. Source: Czarina Lapus





The talented mother of two is also a published children’s author with her book 'My friend, Aytoo Zee' and a songwriter of original children’s songs with her album ‘Starlight’. A project that raised funds for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.











