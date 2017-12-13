SBS Filipino

Single Chinese women seeking IVF help in Australia

mother and daughter

Chen Huang and her baby Alice Source: SBS

Published 13 December 2017 at 2:30pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Katrina Yu, Rosemary Bolger
Available in other languages

China's relaxation of its one-child policy, along with laws restricting single women from accessing IVF,* has prompted rising numbers of women to go abroad for fertility treatments. Australian clinics are cashing in on the lucrative market, employing doctors who speak Mandarin and Cantonese and can conduct Skype consultations.

