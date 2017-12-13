Single Chinese women seeking IVF help in Australia

Chen Huang and her baby Alice Source: SBS
By Katrina Yu, Rosemary Bolger
China's relaxation of its one-child policy, along with laws restricting single women from accessing IVF,* has prompted rising numbers of women to go abroad for fertility treatments. Australian clinics are cashing in on the lucrative market, employing doctors who speak Mandarin and Cantonese and can conduct Skype consultations.
