Sinulog 2020: 3 million devotees take part in the solemn procession in Cebu

A crowd of revellers carrying images of Santo Nino is drenched in foam and water as they dance during the Feast of the Santo Nino in Pasil, Cebu City Source: EPA/ALECS ONGCAL
Published 21 January 2020 at 4:02pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Nearly three million devotees participated in the solemn procession from the Basilica Menore del Santo Nino of Cebu City.
