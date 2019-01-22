SBS Filipino

Sinulog feast attracts 2.5 million people in Cebu

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines Source: EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Published 22 January 2019 at 4:33pm, updated 23 January 2019 at 2:11pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A record 2.5 people attended the Sinulog Grand Fiesta in Cebu, much larger than the 1.5 million people that attended last year.

