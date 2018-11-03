SBS Filipino

Sister Fox to continue the good fight in Australia

SBS Filipino

Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox is surrounded by supporters and media as she leaves the Philippines.

Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox is surrounded by supporters and media as she leaves the Philippines. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2018 at 9:35am, updated 4 November 2018 at 9:40am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After 27 years of living in the Philippines, Sister Patricia Fox was forced out of the country. Gabriela Australia Chairperson and close friend Angie Ladera shares how Sister Fox plans to continue the good fight while in Australia.

Published 4 November 2018 at 9:35am, updated 4 November 2018 at 9:40am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom