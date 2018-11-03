Sister Fox to continue the good fight in Australia

Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox is surrounded by supporters and media as she leaves the Philippines. Source: AAP
Published 4 November 2018 at 9:35am, updated 4 November 2018 at 9:40am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
After 27 years of living in the Philippines, Sister Patricia Fox was forced out of the country. Gabriela Australia Chairperson and close friend Angie Ladera shares how Sister Fox plans to continue the good fight while in Australia.
