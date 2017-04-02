SBS Filipino

Sizzling Filipino food most loved by other cultures

Ann Calayag of Sizzling Fillo

Ann Calayag of Sizzling Fillo

Published 2 April 2017 at 11:56am
By Cybelle Diones
Know which Filipino foods are the top favorite of people from other race and what are its characteristics that make it a stand out compared to other cuisines around the world. Image: Ann Calayag of Sizzling Fillo (Supplied)

Listen to this interview with Ann Calayag, co-owner of the Sizzling Fillo Restaurant located in Sydney.

