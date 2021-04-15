SBS Filipino

Skilled visas and pathways to permanent residency in Australia

The Skill stream accounts for nearly half of Australia's permanent migration program this year. Source: Getty Images/ john Clutterbuck

Published 15 April 2021 at 10:02am, updated 14 February 2022 at 11:09am
By Sneha Krishnan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Australia has one of the biggest migration programs in the developed world, offering up to 160,000 permanent visas every year. While the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the flow of overseas migrants, those already onshore on temporary visas are availing themselves of the opportunity.

Highlights
  • In 1996–97 skilled migration made up 50 per cent of the migration program. But by 2008–09 that figure had increased to 70 per cent.
  • For the current financial year, the total number of intakes has been capped at 160,000
  • Around 13,000 applicants received the 189 visa subclass (skilled independent) last financial year
Over the years, the size of Australia's permanent migration program has varied according to the country's social, political and economic necessities.

Within the permanent migration program, the Skill stream has the highest number of visas allocated and is further divided into different skilled categories: Skilled independent, employer-sponsored, Regional, State/Territory nominated, Business Skills and Global Talent Independent program.

You can find more information about visa and immigration on the Department of Home Affairs 
website
, or contact a Registered Migration Agent for specific advice.

