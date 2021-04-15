Skilled visas and pathways to permanent residency in Australia

Highlights In 1996–97 skilled migration made up 50 per cent of the migration program. But by 2008–09 that figure had increased to 70 per cent.

For the current financial year, the total number of intakes has been capped at 160,000

Around 13,000 applicants received the 189 visa subclass (skilled independent) last financial year

Over the years, the size of Australia's permanent migration program has varied according to the country's social, political and economic necessities.





Within the permanent migration program, the Skill stream has the highest number of visas allocated and is further divided into different skilled categories: Skilled independent, employer-sponsored, Regional, State/Territory nominated, Business Skills and Global Talent Independent program.





You can find more information about visa and immigration on the Department of Home Affairs website , or contact a Registered Migration Agent for specific advice.





Advertisement

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily