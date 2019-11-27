SBS Filipino

Sleep deprivation affecting more than half of Australians

SBS Filipino

A study by the Sleep Health Foundation with more than 2000 participants of all ages and backgrounds also found 15 per cent of Australians have chronic insomnia.

A study by the Sleep Health Foundation with more than 2000 participants of all ages and backgrounds also found 15 per cent of Australians have chronic insomnia. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2019 at 5:15pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There is a potentially deadly issue impacting more than half of Australians, and eroding our quality of life, relationships and economy. Health professionals are urging us to make improving sleep a priority or face serious consequences.

Published 27 November 2019 at 5:15pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom