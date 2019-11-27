Sleep deprivation affecting more than half of Australians

A study by the Sleep Health Foundation with more than 2000 participants of all ages and backgrounds also found 15 per cent of Australians have chronic insomnia. Source: Supplied
Published 27 November 2019 at 5:15pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
There is a potentially deadly issue impacting more than half of Australians, and eroding our quality of life, relationships and economy. Health professionals are urging us to make improving sleep a priority or face serious consequences.
