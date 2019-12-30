Sluggish but still growing: How 2019 looked for the economy

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia sign in Sydney on September 2, 2014, AFP PHOTO/William WEST Source: AAP
Published 30 December 2019 at 3:08pm, updated 30 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's economy continued its 29-year run of uninterrupted economic expansion in 2019 but that growth has slowed to a decade-long low. Fears of a global slowdown spurred by the US-China trade war, along with more cautious consumers, have made the economy sluggish - so what's being done about it?
Published 30 December 2019 at 3:08pm, updated 30 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share