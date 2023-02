Highlights Many have used their personal savings for daily expenses during the lockdown

A few businesses have opened but customers are few and far between

Many have looked for creative ways to earn extra income

Business is slow and filled with uncertainty as COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise.











"We needed to look for other ways to supplement our income. Nowadays, we are busy with online selling. We sell baked goods like cupcakes and face masks' says Christian, small business owner.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories