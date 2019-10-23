SBS Filipino

Small business program supports women so they can support themselves

SBS Filipino

Dozens of women have tapped into their entrepreneurial skills to become financially independent

Dozens of women have tapped into their entrepreneurial skills to become financially independent

Published 23 October 2019 at 11:35am, updated 23 October 2019 at 11:45am
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
A program in Victoria has helped dozens of women tap into their entrepreneurial skills to become financially independent.

