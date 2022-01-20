Small businesses face the worst amid ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty

Highlights
- Some landlords are pursing business owners to pay for additional payments.
- Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson tells SBS long leases are not a new issue for small businesses but the financial pressures are increasing as the pandemic continues.
- The Omicron wave has affected consumer confidence, with data released today by ANZ Roy Morgan showing the index is down 7.6 per cent - its lowest since October 2020 - and the lowest January score in 30 years.
