Small businesses face the worst amid ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty

Business closed due to coronavirus

Business closed due to coronavirus

Published 20 January 2022 at 12:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:22pm
By Claudia Farhart, Ellie Mitchell
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Small business owners say they are struggling through the pandemic as cities move in and out of lockdowns, and density limits reduce customer numbers.

Highlights
  • Some landlords are pursing business owners to pay for additional payments.
  • Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson tells SBS long leases are not a new issue for small businesses but the financial pressures are increasing as the pandemic continues.
  • The Omicron wave has affected consumer confidence, with data released today by ANZ Roy Morgan showing the index is down 7.6 per cent - its lowest since October 2020 - and the lowest January score in 30 years.
 

 

