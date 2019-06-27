SBS Filipino

Small businesses grapple with the ATO's ‘biggest change since the GST’

Published 27 June 2019 at 4:17pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 8:14am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When the new financial year starts on July 1, small businesses with fewer than 20 staff will face sweeping changes in the way they interact with the Tax Office. The ATO describes it as the ‘biggest change since the GST’ and, as SBS Small Business Secrets found, some owner-operators are struggling with the new system.

Available in other languages
