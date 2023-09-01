Smokey Mountain's Chedi Vergara on finding her Paraiso

MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

Chedi Vergara will be performing this Sunday, 3 September with Melbourne-based Kiko Choir at the Kwentong Pinoy Filipino Family Day's 'Balikatan para sa Kalikasan' at the Library at the Dock, Docklands from 1-4 pm. Credit: SBS Filipino

Chedi Vergara was thirteen years old when she joined the popular group Smokey Mountain. Today, living in Australia her experiences from the many years she spent with Ryan Cayabyab and the group continue to guide her with her life choices.

Key Points
  • Chedi Vergara continues to pursue her love for singing and music by doing small projects with local artists.
  • She is also provides voice lessons in Melbourne.
  • Apart from music, she also creates dolls using recycled and organic materials.
Chedi decided to focus on her life away from theatre and performing to focus on her children and family. She is slowly easing her way back into performing and into the community as her children are now in their teens.

Apart from advocating for a better environment, Chedi would like to focus her talents on assisting Filipino children and young adults to have a deeper understanding of their Filipino culture and traditions.
