Snack Swap Challenge: return to healthy snacking

'Snack Swap Challenge is encouraging people to swap their snacks with healthy options such as Aussie Apples' Matt Dwyer, Aussie Apples Expert Source: Getty Images/Anna Kraynova/EyeEm

Published 1 April 2021 at 4:25pm, updated 2 April 2021 at 12:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
As we begin the 'new normal' many Australians are wanting to return to healthy eating

Highlights
  • Research reveals that one in two Aussies snacked more in 2020
  • Many say they crave for snacks between 2pm to 4pm
  • Aussies are encouraged to take the seven day challenge and swap their unhealthy snacking for a healthier option, the Aussie Apple
The Snack Swap Challenge encourages everyone to swap unhealthy snacks for the Aussie Apple

'Apples are good for you, they are rich in VItamin C and Folate. It gives you that mind and body boost . They are also low-GI which fills you up between meal times.' Matt Dwyer, Aussie Apple Expert

