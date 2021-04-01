Snack Swap Challenge: return to healthy snacking

Highlights Research reveals that one in two Aussies snacked more in 2020

Many say they crave for snacks between 2pm to 4pm

Aussies are encouraged to take the seven day challenge and swap their unhealthy snacking for a healthier option, the Aussie Apple

The Snack Swap Challenge encourages everyone to swap unhealthy snacks for the Aussie Apple





'Apples are good for you, they are rich in VItamin C and Folate. It gives you that mind and body boost . They are also low-GI which fills you up between meal times.' Matt Dwyer, Aussie Apple Expert





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





