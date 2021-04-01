Snack Swap Challenge: return to healthy snacking

Highlights
- Research reveals that one in two Aussies snacked more in 2020
- Many say they crave for snacks between 2pm to 4pm
- Aussies are encouraged to take the seven day challenge and swap their unhealthy snacking for a healthier option, the Aussie Apple
The Snack Swap Challenge encourages everyone to swap unhealthy snacks for the Aussie Apple
'Apples are good for you, they are rich in VItamin C and Folate. It gives you that mind and body boost . They are also low-GI which fills you up between meal times.' Matt Dwyer, Aussie Apple Expert
Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily
Advertisement