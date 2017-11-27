Socceroos search for Ange Postecoglou's successor

The F-F-A (Football Federation of Australia) is now looking both locally and internationally for the best option to lead Australia to the World Cup, and possibly, beyond.
Ange Postecoglu (right) during a public celebration for the Socceroos in Sydney Nov 16 2017 Source: AAP
Published 27 November 2017 at 12:04pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Evan Young, Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The search is on for Ange Postecoglou's successor, after the Socceroos coach announced his resignation on Wednesday (Nov 22).
