Social enterprise to weave Pinoy tradition with Australia's interest in slow fashion

The panel discussion will be held on February 20 at Tafe Queensland Mount Gravatt Campus Source: Anthill Fabric Gallery via Facebook page
Published 18 February 2020 at 1:51pm, updated 18 February 2020 at 3:20pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Anthill Fabrics's social enterprise founder Anya Lim is visiting Brisbane to share her knowledge of traditional weaving and engage the community in a panel discussion about cultural preservation and sustainable livelihood.
Published 18 February 2020 at 1:51pm, updated 18 February 2020 at 3:20pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Share