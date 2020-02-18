SBS Filipino

Social enterprise to weave Pinoy tradition with Australia's interest in slow fashion

The panel discussion will be held on February 20 at Tafe Queensland Mount Gravatt Campus Source: Anthill Fabric Gallery via Facebook page

Published 18 February 2020 at 1:51pm, updated 18 February 2020 at 3:20pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Anthill Fabrics's social enterprise founder Anya Lim is visiting Brisbane to share her knowledge of traditional weaving and engage the community in a panel discussion about cultural preservation and sustainable livelihood.

