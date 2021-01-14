SBS Filipino

Some Filipino health workers in WA are willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Published 14 January 2021 at 12:05pm, updated 14 January 2021 at 12:09pm
By Hazel Salas
Some Filipino health workers in Western Australia says they are willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who refuses to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be fined. This is according to a statement released by the Western Australia health minister. But health minister Roger Cook clarified on January 13 that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be compulsory but a prerequisite for people in high risk areas.

  • Health minister Roger Cook clarified on January 13 that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be compulsory but a prerequisite for people in high risk areas
  • Western Australia is expected to receive one million doses of Pfizer vaccine by February
Frontline workers such as hospitals, hotel quarantine locations, and airports will be WA's priorities

Western Australia is expected to receive one million doses of Pfizer vaccine by February. It is said that this will be enough for five hundred thousand people who should receive two doses of COVID-19 injection.

According to Gabriela, who has been in the field of health for two years, even before the vaccine is distributed, the process and the effect of this vaccine should be clear to everyone.

She adds that she is willing to receive the vaccine.

In total, Australia has secured ten million doses of the vaccine. Ten percent of this will go to WA where frontliners workers such as hospitals, hotel quarantine locations, and airports will be a priority.

