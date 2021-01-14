Some Filipino health workers in WA are willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone who refuses to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be fined. This is according to a statement released by the Western Australia health minister. But health minister Roger Cook clarified on January 13 that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be compulsory but a prerequisite for people in high risk areas.





Western Australia is expected to receive one million doses of Pfizer vaccine by February. It is said that this will be enough for five hundred thousand people who should receive two doses of COVID-19 injection.





According to Gabriela, who has been in the field of health for two years, even before the vaccine is distributed, the process and the effect of this vaccine should be clear to everyone.





She adds that she is willing to receive the vaccine.



