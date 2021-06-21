SBS Filipino

Son inspires single mum to venture into a sensory play business

Si William ang inspirasyon ng single mum na si Jessica sa negosyong "Sensory Play".

Source: Jessica Mariz de Nava

Published 21 June 2021 at 3:20pm
By Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Single mum, finds new pursuit in life with the help of her son William, who loves sensory plays.

Highlights
  • Fun Messy Mates sensory plays helps kids to develop their social interaction, improve their orientation with textures, and it's also a way of bonding with their parents during every sessions.
  • To ensure the safety of the kids, assembled sensory themes and designs are made of food-based ingredients like flour, coconut, oats and rice.
  • According to Jessica Mariz de Nava the founder of Fun Messy Mates, working with kids is a dream job because there's no dull moment with kids and it helps eased the pain from the past.
 "Working with kids is a dream job, because it makes everything amusing  and helps me forget afflictions in life."

 

