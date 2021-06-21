Son inspires single mum to venture into a sensory play business

Highlights Fun Messy Mates sensory plays helps kids to develop their social interaction, improve their orientation with textures, and it's also a way of bonding with their parents during every sessions.

To ensure the safety of the kids, assembled sensory themes and designs are made of food-based ingredients like flour, coconut, oats and rice.

According to Jessica Mariz de Nava the founder of Fun Messy Mates, working with kids is a dream job because there's no dull moment with kids and it helps eased the pain from the past.

"Working with kids is a dream job, because it makes everything amusing and helps me forget afflictions in life."











