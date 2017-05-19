SBS Filipino

Son of key tax official one of nine arrested in fraud case

Published 19 May 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 19 May 2017 at 4:23pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The deputy commissioner of the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is facing charges over a major tax fraud allegedly involving his son. Michael Cranston's 30-year-old son Adam and eight other people have been arrested over a $165 million tax-fraud investigation. Adam Cranston was charged with conspiracy to defraud the government.

Image: Seized items from the AFP raids (AAP)

