SONA 2019: President Duterte on foreign policy

file photo from 2018 State Of the Nation Address (SONA)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his third State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives Monday July 23, 2018. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 19 July 2019 at 11:37pm, updated 23 July 2019 at 11:50am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Preparations are in place for President Rodrigo Duterte's coming State of the Nation Address (SONA). Malacanang says the President may talk about the country's independent foreign policy this Monday, 22 July.

