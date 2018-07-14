SBS Filipino

Song keepers of the central desert

SBS Filipino

Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir

Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir Source: Supplied by Brindle Film

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2018 at 11:00am, updated 14 July 2018 at 11:42am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This year, NAIDOC Week is dedicated to the significant role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in Australia.

Published 14 July 2018 at 11:00am, updated 14 July 2018 at 11:42am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Performing internationally, the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir is raising global awareness about the cultural richness and diversity of Australia’s First People.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom