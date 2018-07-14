Song keepers of the central desert

Performing internationally, the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir is raising global awareness about the cultural richness and diversity of Australia’s First People.
Published 14 July 2018 at 11:00am, updated 14 July 2018 at 11:42am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
This year, NAIDOC Week is dedicated to the significant role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in Australia.
