Songs inspired by life's challenges

Highlights Czarina created around eight songs in the past two years

Others write in journals to express their feelings, Czarina writes down her feelings through song

Music helps her cope with her anxiety

Macy was the inspiration behind her song 'Home'. While Czarina was excited to explore the world outside the comforts of her home, she was also looking forward to returning to the comforts of her own home, specifically the warmth of Macy's company. Her dog helped her be active and keep a positive outlook during the times when people's movement outside the home were restricted.







'Home for me is where you feel loved.' Czarina





Lessons learned





The pandemic also became the instrumental in showing Czarina the importance of time; ' The most precious thing to give someone is time, we have so much of it, we also have so little of it.'







'Dark is a song I released this Halloween, it is also a song about anxiety' Czarina Credit: Czarina



Dark cloud in her life





‘Writing for me is therapeutic, other people might write in journals. I write songs not just for myself; hopefully, other people relate to what I write. It definitely gave me some sense of peace, being able to put express how I feel through my music', shares the Melbourne based artist.





It was nearly sunset when words and music just flowed into Czarina, she was in her car when she started writing the song 'Dark' . 'I literally wrote it in the dark' she adds 'it's about that dark place in our lives, it's about anxiety. Its something I live with and lived with for a long time. I just learned how to manage it.'








