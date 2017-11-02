SBS Filipino

Sorry we're full: Australians' views on immigration revealed

Aghan tourists

Source: AAP

Published 2 November 2017 at 4:35pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 4:37pm
By Michelle Rimmer
New research shows nearly half of all Australians would support a partial ban on Muslim migration. Image: Visitors of Afghan nationality outside Parliament House in Canberra (AAP)

Three quarters believe the country is already full.  That's according to the Australian Population Research Institute's latest survey of Australian voters' views on immigration.

