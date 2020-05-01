SBS Filipino

South Australia boosts frontline workforce for COVID-19 response

Nurses

SA government is boosting and upskilling the frontline workforce to prepare South Australia for the pandemic. Source: Getty Images/Tom Merton

Published 1 May 2020 at 2:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:21pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

The South Australian government is boosting the number of highly skilled nurses and midwives in the health workforce as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Premier Steven Marshall says boosting and upskilling the frontline workforce is part of the state government’s plan to prepare South Australia for the impacts of the coronavirus.

“It is critically important that we boost our frontline defence and give them the support they need to keep South Australians safe and healthy.”

The strategy of the State Liberal Government to increase nursing and midwifery workforce capacity and capability includes:

 

  • Rapid upskilling of nurses by working with education partners

  • Fast-tracking recruitment of nurses and midwives with a range of skills including intensive care, home care and aged care

  • Supporting student nurses to assist in key COVID-19 response functions, including as part of multi-disciplinary teams in sample collection centres, testing clinics and border screening

  • Developing innovative models of care that allow nurses/midwives to work more flexibly across a number of healthcare sites or through a hospital at home model

  • Supporting nurses/midwives through clinical mentoring and coaching

  • Investigating the capacity of part-time nurses/midwives to increase their hours.

     

